YOU CAN'T SUSPEND ME: Charlie Sheen Says He Will Show Up For Work No Matter What

Someone take away Charlie Sheen’s cell phone, please.



After the announcement that CBS is pulling the plug on the rest of the season of Two and A Half Men following Sheen’s insane, antisemitic rants, Sheen has been spreading the crazy far and wide.

He has lately been texting Good Morning America that he is 100 per cent clean and plans to show up for work despite CBS’s pulling the plug.

You’re doing a great job of convincing everyone you’re sober, Charlie. Keep it up!

Sheen also continued his rant against the show’s creator Chuck Lorre, calling him a “clown” and a “loser” in the text messages.

Video from GMA below.

