Charlie Sheen Goes To Rehab, Suspends Two And A Half Men Production

We told you before that Charlie Sheen’s felonies could cause trouble for one of TV’s most-watched shows. Now Sheen, a leading man in CBS’ top-rated Two and a Half Men, is heading to “voluntary” rehab in the middle of the show’s production schedule.

CBS, home of the wildly popularTwo and a Half Men, finished 18 of its 23-episode season, according to Broadcasting & Cable. The episodes are scheduled to air into mid-April so there is no “immediate impact.” But Sheen entered rehab yesterday and TMZ reports he could off-set for three weeks.



CBS executives sent out a statement in support of the actor.

“CBS, Warner Bros. Television and [Two and a Half Men executive producer] Chuck Lorre support Charlie Sheen in his decision today to begin voluntary in-patient care at a treatment centre,” the statement read. “We wish him nothing but the best as he deals with this personal matter. Production on Two and a Half Men will be temporarily suspended.”

He joins his wife, Brooke Mueller, who entered rehab earlier this month. Sheen is also facing up to three years in jail, domestic violence charges over a fight with Mueller on Christmas day.

