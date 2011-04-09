Hey, Charlie Sheen Found A New York Hotel Room!

Everybody’s favourite warlock, Charlie Sheen, was having trouble finding somewhere to stay during his New York and Connecticut tour stops — but Donald Trump has come to the rescue.



Sheen and his goddesses are waking up today at the Trump International Hotel.

The embattled star and his entourage booked 12 rooms for four nights.

No word on why America’s foremost birth certificate vigilante took pity on Sheen.

Maybe wants to talk vice-presidential opportunities?

