GOOD COMPANY: Charlie Sheen Is Also A Birther

This is the sort of company presidential candidate Donald Trump will be keeping if he continues with his birther claims: Charlie Sheen.



During his show last night in D.C., which he was late for because he had to attend a hearing in L.A. during which he lost custody of his twins with Brooke Mueller, Sheen reassured audiences that if he were to run for president there’d be no question about his place of birth.

“For starters, I was f—king born here, how about that? And I got proof! Nothing photoshopped about my birth certificate.”

Apparently this line received the loudest cheers from the crowd.

Sheen also happily noted a recent Huffington Post presidential poll that, he said, “had me annihilating that lunatic from Alaska.”

Indeed. Pretty much the only thing missing from the GOP line-up at this point is Sheen and it’s still a long way to election day, so never say never.

