Charlie Sheen confirms he's HIV-positive on 'Today' show

NBC Charlie Sheen on the ‘Today’ show.

Charlie Sheen appeared on Tuesday’s “Today” show to reveal that he’s HIV-positive.

“I’m here to admit that I am HIV-positive,” Sheen said.

The admission arrives after tabloid the Enquirer first reported the actor had contracted the disease on Monday. It also reported that the actor has risked the health of several sexual partners and others who didn’t know he had the virus, including his three former wives.

“Today” sent a release to media on Monday announcing that Sheen would make “a revealing personal announcement” on the show. More media sites were quick to confirm with sources that indeed Sheen had planned to speak about contracting HIV on “Today.”

Sheen, 50, has battled substance abuse and admitted to having sex with prostitutes.

Sheen’s unpredictable behaviour and public fights with “Two and a Half Men” co-creator Chuck Lorre led to his firing from the series in early 2011. He then went on to FX’s appropriately titled “Anger Management” comedy for two years and 100 episodes. Most recently, he appeared on the “Ferris Bueller” episode of ABC’s “The Goldbergs” in February.

