That Report That CBS Might Re-Hire Charlie Sheen? It Was Totally Bogus

Reports that CBS was talking to Charlie Sheen about coming back to the network seemed a little too good to be true, right?



Right. NBC’s Jeff Rossen, considered an inside line to Sheen after his early interview with the embattled star, tweeted earlier in the week that CBS wanted Sheen back.

But “Two And A Half Men” sources are baffled by that idea — and said that there’s no way Sheen will be rejoining the sitcom anytime soon.

Clearly, co-star Jon Cryer isn’t expecting any movement on this situation soon. He just joined the lineup of the New York Philharmonic’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company,” which hits the stage next month.

Now we’ll have to wait and see if reports of Sheen’s confab with Fox Sports turn out to be true or not.

