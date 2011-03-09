Communist China Is Very Confused By Charlie Sheen

China does not know quite what to make of Charlie Sheen.



The Chinese Communist newspaper Global Times, is running an amazing op-ed by a person named Hao Leifeng listing all the ways in which Sheen is a “classic example of the difference in Western and Eastern values and norms.”

Indeed. From the piece:

“Sheen goes on television and boasts that he has two girlfriends, who both sleep in the same bedroom. Is he too poor to set up his wives and mistresses in different houses?”

Also: “He ignored his own father’s advice to keep quiet, who was once the president of the US. Sheen is a disgrace, unfilial to his father and his fatherland.”

The website Shanghaist seems to think the op-ed is a brilliant joke that somehow made it past censors. And it does read like a written version of a smart NMA video.

Either way, if you weren’t American you’d probably be trying to distance yourself from him too.

Further highlights:

“His employers are unhappy that he was distracted with prostitutes and drugs, and didn’t show up to work on time. Why not take a tip from the Chinese business community, and make visits to a KTV parlor part of Sheen’s workday?”

“And instead of epic parties at his home with porn stars, why not keep Sheen occupied with business banquets?”

“In Chinese society, these problems are dealt with delicately and privately. Sheen is like a typical Westerner throwing fuel on the fire with each interview and tweet. It is almost as if he feels no shame and is loving the attention. Racism, spousal abuse, addiction, politics, mental illness, boasting about mistresses, – these are all subjects best dealt with behind closed doors.”

“As much as Sheen has lived a life most Chinese men can only fantasize about, our admiration of him can only go so far. He has not only lost face with his public rants, but also crossed a cultural barrier no Chinese can abide.”

“Martin Sheen should at once go on television and tearfully apologise on behalf of his son for his inability to keep up appearances and keep his mouth shut.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.