Does CBS Want Charlie Sheen Back?

Radar is reporting that CBS wants Charlie Sheen back.



You will likely recall that Sheen was suspended and subsequently fired from his hit show Two And A Half Men earlier this month.

What viewers may be less aware of is the fact he was technically fired by Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, not CBS.

According to Radar CBS President and CEO Les Moonves has been speaking directly with top execs at Warner Bros. Television and ‘Men’ co-creator and executive producer Chuck Lorre — it was Sheen’s insults of Lorre that got him suspended in the first place.

“Moonves wants to get the show back on the air. He’s all for it,” the insider adds. “He says certain people need to forget anything and everything Charlie’s done recently and just move on with the business at hand.

“The core issue is, as he put it, the volatile relationship between Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre. He believes that if CBS and Warner Bros. TV honchos can find a way to get Chuck and Charlie to speak again, cooler heads will prevail.”

The “core issue”, of course, is money. And as Sheen demonstrated with his weeks-long rant, he is capable of bringing in the audience, a factor which makes this story somewhat believable.

As does the fact that for many months CBS made no move to push Sheen out despite his many run-ins with the law over his treatment of women, among other things. So why start now?

