Unstoppable And INSANE Charlie Sheen Now Calling CBS Bosses "AA Nazis"

We knew we hadn’t seen the last of Charlie Sheen.



Twitter has been abuzz with the latest phone calls Sheen has made from the Bahamas, where instead of enjoying his vacation, it appears as though Sheen is still raging about his CBS bosses.

Any platform is good enough for him at this point.

Behold Brittany Kaplan at CNN has been tweeting his latest call to AM570 KLAC — where he is now calling his CBS bosses “AA Nazis.”

Check out more of Sheen’s meltdown — our favourite part is when he says CBS bosses told him to change his life “which I did, in like, an hour.”

Sure you did, Charlie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.