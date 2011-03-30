Charlie Sheen Can't Get A Hotel Room In New York

Charlie Sheen’s “Violent Torpedo of Truth” tour comes to New York in just over one week’s time.



But there’s a slight hitch; apparently Charlie can’t get a hotel room.

Sheen is reportedly unwelcome at several top New York hotels, according to the New York Post.

No surprise that The Plaza snubbed him — his notorious trashing of one of its hotel rooms last October is ostensibly when his crack-up began.

“The Plaza has made it clear Sheen won’t be welcome back, while other high-profile properties, including the Waldorf-Astoria and the Trump Soho, have also turned him down,” the Post reported.

“Many of the big New York hotels don’t want the drama,” a source told the paper. Apparently he’s now looking into renting a private residence instead.

“The real issue is finding him a hotel that allows smoking. He has to be able to smoke,” another person said. “And it’s hard to find a place that will accommodate him, plus his entourage that will be more than 30.”

