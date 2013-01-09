Charlie Sheen Calls Out LA Mayor For Hanging Out With Him And A Porn Star In Mexico

The photo in question.

Over the weekend, Charlie Sheen tweeted a chummy picture of himself with his arm around L.A. Mayor, Antonio Villaraigosa.The caption on the photo read: “From Boyle Heights 2 Mayor of LA..! @hotelelganzo 2 party w/SHEEN at SheenZ..! Antonio Villaraigosa knows how to party!”



Well, the mayor did NOT like that very much and went on NBC 4 L.A. to clarify the now infamous photo, saying: “I had a three-minute conversation and took a picture with him, that simple. I take a picture virtually every single day, 50 times. And I took a picture with him … I have never said no to anyone who wants to take a picture.”

But now, Sheen is calling BS on Villaraigosa’s statements, telling TMZ the picture was actually shot in the actor’s hotel suite at Hotel El Ganzo, where he had just opened his bar, Sheenz, earlier in the evening by greeting fans with an anti-gay slur he later apologized for.

“I memorize 95 pages a week, so the last thing that I am is memory challenged,” Sheen continued to TMZ. “We hung out for the better part of two hours, discussing his L.A. roots, his poignant bullet campaign as well as his numeric 3 AM lawn-watering tactics.”

In fact, Sheen says there were many women in the suite, including at least one porn star and “several other hot women.”

While Villaraigosa is currently single following many extramarital affairs during his 20-year marriage, Sheen is now dating 24-year-old porn star Georgia Jones — who may account for the porn star present during the hangout.

But Sheen just wants to be friends with his mayor, adding, “He’s a terrific guy, a great Mayor and he can drink with the best of ’em. Quite a memorable night indeed.”

Watch Mayor Villaraigosa try to disassociate himself from Sheen below:

