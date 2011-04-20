Your Guide To The TWO Separate Charlie Sheen Matters That Were Heard In Court Today

Charlie Sheen had a very busy day today, as two separate judges mulled the future of his family and career.



Sheen’s lawyers went up against counsel for Warner Bros. and “Two And A Half Men” co-creator Chuck Lorre to argue whether or not their lawsuit should be open to media.

Los Angeles judge Allan Goodman ruled that he will allow one video camera to film the proceedings.

A few hours later, Sheen himself (and — oh, good lord — he brought a goddess) was in front of a second L.A. judge, Hank Goldberg, to plea for sole custody of his toddler twin sons, Bob and Max.

Ex-wife Brooke Mueller was also seeking sole custody.

But Goldberg ruled to maintain the couple’s current arrangement — Mueller and Sheen will continue to share custody per their March 10 settlement.

Now all Sheen has to do is make it from the opposite coast in time for his 8 p.m. “Torpedo of Truth” performance in Washington, D.C.

