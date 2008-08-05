Charlie Sheen Best-Paid TV Actor: $800,000 An Episode

TV Guide has calculated the salaries for TV’s biggest stars, and Charlie Sheen, of the astonishingly successful “Two and a Half Men,” is the highest-paid actor in prime time. Just let that sink in.



Reuters: It really pays to work for CBS.

A pair of stars from two of the network’s top-rated programs rank as the two highest-paid actors on prime-time television, raking in well over $500,000 an episode each, according to a poll by TV Guide magazine released on Monday.

Charlie Sheen, who plays a wealthy, womanizing bachelor on the top-rated sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” made more than any other TV actor this year with earnings of $825,000 per episode, including money from his ownership rights in the show.

At the rate of 23 episodes per year, the typical number of shows broadcast each season for a comedy like “Two and a Half Men,” Sheen would be pocketing just under $20 million a year for a role that also earned him three Emmy nominations.

Trailing Sheen in the No. 2 spot on TV Guide’s list is fellow CBS star William Petersen, who takes home $600,000 an episode for portraying investigator Gil Grissom on the hit police drama “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

Petersen, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, plans to leave the show this coming season after the first 10 episodes. Still, his salary makes him the highest-paid actor in a prime-time drama series.

