Charlie Sheen Denies Drunkenly Giving $2.6 Million Babe Ruth-Signed Baseball To Zac Efron

A story in a British tabloid about Charlie Sheen, Zac Efron, and a baseball signed by Babe Ruth worth $2.6 million is raising a lot of eyebrows. But there are some big holes in the story, and Sheen himself denies it ever happened.According to the Daily Mirror, Efron recently attended a party at Sheen’s house and was “blown away” by a 1920s Babe Ruth-signed baseball that Sheen had purchased at auction for £1.6 million (US$2.6 million). According to the Mirror’s source, Sheen then just opened the case and gave Efron the ball. It was only recently, after inspecting his collection, that Sheen noticed the ball was missing and recollected what occurred.



Crazy? Yes. Believable because it is Charlie Sheen? Of course. But is it true? Not according to Sheen.

“The Dan Patrick Show” contacted Sheen, who is an avid collector of baseball memorilbilia. Sheen confirmed that Efron was at the party and that the “High School Musical” star was shown the collection. “I showed him the baseball and a bunch of stuff. But I still have the baseball,” said Sheen.

There is also the question of how much the ball is actually worth. As noted on Big League Stew, Ruth-signed baseballs typically fetch much less than the amount reported, with some recently being sold at auction for less than $10,000.

Then again, would anybody be shocked if Sheen did indeed overpay for a baseball by about $2.5 million?

