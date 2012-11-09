Charlie Sheen Allegedly Threatened To Murder His Associate With A Shotgun

Photo: Getty Images / Christopher Polk

First, Charlie Sheen accidentally shot his then-girlfriend Kelly Preston in 1990, and then in 2009, he threatened his wife Brooke Mueller with a knife to her throat after a Christmas Eve fight in Colorado.Now, a man who claims to be a former associate of Sheen’s has filed a report with the LAPD claiming the “Anger Management” star threatened to shoot him to death with a Super 90 semi-automatic shotgun, reports TMZ.



According to the report filed on October 18, the man claims he is deathly afraid that Charlie will murder him after the two had a recent falling out.

Sheen reportedly sent a text message to a mutual friend, stating: “I’ll blow his head off with my Super 90.”

But a source close to Sheen tells TMZ the accuser is “a dishonorably discharged military person with multiple probation violations who is trying to shake him down for money.”

The case is currently under investigation.



