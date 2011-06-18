After Paying The Mortgage For A Year, This Couple Was Informed That Their Home Belonged To Someone Else

Photo: My Stolen Home

Charlie and Shauna Zahiri bought their first home in Murrieta, California last year not knowing it actually belonged to someone else.According to My Stolen Home, a website describing the ordeal, the couple says they can’t stop making their mortgage payments even though Bank of America is aware of the fraud.



“I made it a point to do things right financially my entire life …,” [Zahiri] said. “I did everything right and I got rewarded with a stolen house.”

The previous owner left thinking the house was going to be foreclosed upon, it wasn’t. Instead a woman named Karen Tappert put the residence on the market, somehow getting the fraud past the title company. She is now awaiting trial in Nevada.

Living in the house for almost a year, the couple made improvements — custom painted their daughters room, sodded the yard — but stopped when they got a call from the FBI letting them know they were living in someone else’s home.

“Literally, we don’t know if the sheriff is gonna show up and say you’re evicted,” said Shauna Zahari, 34, who is a homemaker.“

As the mess is ironed out the couple must continue to pay their mortgage and could be told to vacate, along with their three kids, at any moment.

Mortgage holder Bank of America claims they’re victims in the fraud as well.

Video from KABC.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.