Charlie Rose To Anchor Bloomberg TV's Election Night Coverage

CNBC and Bloomberg TV both fired off press releases today announcing their plans for election night.



CNBC’s coverage will be helmed by Maria Bartiromo and Carl Quintanilla from 7-11 p.m., followed by Tyler Mathisen and Amanda Drury from 11-midnight.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, has lined up Charlie Rose, who will anchor the network’s coverage starting at 10 p.m. Rose’s nightly PBS interview show is produced and taped at Bloomberg, but a rep for the network told us that this will be his first time as a live anchor.

Last but not least (well, kind of least, actually), Neil Cavuto recently told his hometown newspaper that he’s very excited to anchor Fox Business Network’s election night coverage.

