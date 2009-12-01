Charlie Rose Steals Maria Bartiromo's Job At BusinessWeek

Charlie Rose is joining Bloomberg BusinessWeek as a columnist, the company announced today.



His column will “showcase smart conversations with the best thinkers, CEOs, politicians and other newsmakers,” according to the release.

That sounds an awful lot like what Maria Bartiromo’s column FaceTime did. Bloomberg closed that column down, likely due to the fact that she’s the face of a rival network.

Still, this is somewhat surprising. Bloomberg cut many high profile names a few weeks ago, including many columnists. It appeared the magazine was going to be less focused on big personalities and names.

Charlie Rose is about as big a name, and personality, as you can get.

Rose already has ties to Bloomberg. His show is re-aired each week night on Bloomberg, and he tapes it in their television studios.

