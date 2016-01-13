Charlie Rose lands first interview with Sean Penn about his El Chapo meeting and says he has a 'thousand questions'

Getty Images Charlie Rose says he’s working on scheduling interview with Sean Penn.

Charlie Rose has landed the first television interview with Sean Penn since Rolling Stone published the actor’s story about his secret meeting with Mexican drug cartel leader El Chapo.

Rose made the announcement during Tuesday’s Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles. The host said he had met with Penn on Monday night.

“We are planning to do an interview about his experience and what happened to him and I look forward to that, as soon as all the things can be worked out,” Rose said. “We’ll be able to sit down and I have a thousand questions for Sean. It’s a remarkable story.”

When asked for more information about what he would discuss with Penn, Rose said only that he didn’t want to comment ahead of the interview. He also said that he didn’t discuss the topic at length with Penn, as the actor asked him to save it for the show.

Penn made headlines, and faced a lot of criticism, over the weekend for a Rolling Stone story detailing his secret meeting with Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman last year. That face-to-face would later help authorities capture Guzman.

