Get Ready To Start Your Day With Charlie Rose

CBS is making official the much-rumoured changes to its beleaguered morning show.



The network has just announced Charlie Rose and Gayle King will be heading up the two-hour ‘Early Show’ starting sometime next year.

The result, according to Brian Stelter at the NYT, will be a morning show more focused on hard news combined with a conversational tone. Think The View meets Morning Joe.

The Morning Joe allusion is not a coincidence. Earlier this year longtime Morning Joe EP Chris Licht left the show and moved to CBS with the goal of revamping the morning line-up. His move followed an entire overhaul of the CBS News division at the beginning of the year and much behind-the-scenes upheaval at the Early Show itself.

Gayle King is mostly known to larger audiences as Oprah Winfrey‘s best-friend — she has a talk show on the new OWN network and made frequent appearance on Oprah’s syndicated show.

Rose, a longtime newsman and uber-well known figure in media circles, hosts his own nightly PBS talkshow. It remains to be seen whether he will be doing any cooking.



