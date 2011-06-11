NO PROSTITUTES? NO LITTLE BOYS? Charlie Rangel Doesn't Get The Big Deal About Weiner

Here is why Anthony Weiner probably has a shot at keeping his seat: Like Rep. Charlie Rangel, the majority of his constituents are older and have no idea what it is exactly that he has done.



Facebook? Twitter? DM? Doesn’t register.

Prostitutes and little boys? That’s more like it, and Weiner isn’t guilty of either.

Here’s what Rangel told the New York Post:

“I know one thing: He wasn’t going out with prostitutes, he wasn’t going out with little boys, he wasn’t going into men’s rooms with broad stances. All of those things I understand…I even don’t understand that type of stuff to be honest with you. But he apologizes for it. So I, like everyone else, have to assume it’s not proper conduct. But I don’t know what he did, who he offended.”

Exactly. Weiner’s best shot is that nobody’s grandchild is like to spend to much time explaining to them what a dirty DM is.

