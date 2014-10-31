Charlie Rangel Says Some Republicans 'Believe That Slavery Isn't Over'

Veteran Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-N.Y.) had some harsh words for the Republican Party during a Thursday campaign rally for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

As he has done repeatedly before, Rangel compared some members of the GOP to confederates from the Civil War era. But at the Thursday evening event, he added that they “believe that slavery isn’t over.”

“We have to win. We have to be able to send a national message with Andrew Cuomo. And the thing is: Everything we believe in — everything we believe in — they hate. They don’t disagree — they hate! They think if you didn’t come from Europe 30 years ago, you didn’t even make it. Some of them believe that slavery isn’t over and they and think they won the Civil War!” Rangel shouted.

In contrast, Rangel said the Democratic Party is doing “God’s work” on issues important to the American people.

“And so what we have to do is send a collective voice,” he said of the upcoming midterm elections. “Everything we’re doing is God’s work: education, healthcare, affordable housing, [protecting against] discrimination, paying people the minimum wage.”

