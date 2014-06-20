Charlie Rangel Is Having A 'Flash Mob Dance Party'

New York City Rep. Charlie Rangel is holding a “flash mob dance party” Saturday amid his heated Democratic primary battle against state Sen. Adriano Espaillat.

Rangel’s campaign sent out an email to supporters Thursday declaring, “You Can’t Miss ‘Uncle Charlie’s Flash Mob Dance Party’ Saturday.”

The email contained an invitiation to the event that noted it will feature Fugees rapper Pras Michel. It also promised guests will do the “Wobble,” “Electric Slide,” and “Cha Cha Slide,” among other dances.

As the gif below shows, Rangel often displays his dance skills at public events.

“STREET DANCE,” the invitation said. “BRING EVERYBODY!”

“Uncle Charlie’s Flash Mob Dance Party” is scheduled to take place from 4-5pm Saturday in front of the Harlem Shake burger restaurant on 124th Street.

View the invitation below.

