Charlie Rangel: 'There Should Be More Morality In Congress'

Admittedly he has a point. Sadly he is probably not the best person to be making it.



Charlie Rangel also told Dylan Ratigan that “colleagues tell me they would like to help but they are afraid of losing committee assignments” and “he’s still licking his wounds.”

Possibly interesting side note: This is the second time in a week I’ve heard someone used the phrase ‘morality’ in the context of Congress. Jon Stewart did so in last week when blasting the House’s decision not to support 9/11 health benefits. So possibly we are seeing the beginning of a new meme forming. The State of the Union speechwriters have to draw from somewhere! Vid below.



