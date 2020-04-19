Fans called out Charlie Puth for not making his bed before his performance of 'See You Again' for the 'Together At Home' concert

Charlie Puth was one of several stars to perform in the live, virtual charity event “Together At Home,” which aired on Saturday.

Puth performed his hit song “See You Again” live from his bedroom, featuring his unmade bed in the background.

Fans were quick to call attention to Puth’s bed in the background, and some pointed out on Twitter that his messy bedroom was a relatable moment from life in quarantine.

The event – which raised almost $US128 million for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund – was a partnership between Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, and had a celebrity lineup curated by Lady Gaga.

Live from Charlie Puth’s bedroom on Saturday night: it’s the singer’s unmade bed.

At least that’s what many of Puth’s fans were quick to notice when the artist belted out “See You Again” as part of Global Citizen’s “Together At Home” 8-hour charity concert.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87-ZFjLfBAQ?start=6402

Fans and “Together At Home” viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions to not only Puth’s signature falsetto but also his now-iconic bedroom backdrop.

Shoutout to #CharliePuth for an extraordinary performance #TogetherAtHome ( whispers) could’ve made your bed though, just sayin’ ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/s5EgQGhalT — Nik Carter (@TheNotoriousNIK) April 18, 2020

my mom is watching that live concert and she shouted at charlie puth to make his bed — almira (@almi11051) April 18, 2020

Charlie Puth couldn’t make his bed before going on live in front of the entire world????????? pic.twitter.com/kNasVp6Zf5 — kenna (@shakeurkittyy) April 18, 2020

Puth joined in the call-outs on his bed-tidying skills, or lack thereof, writing on Twitter after his performance aired: “Ooops I forgot to make my bed,” and “Honestly…I don’t think I’ve made my bed since 2008.”

Honestly…I don’t think I’ve made my bed since 2008. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 18, 2020

Other viewers of the concert seemed to appreciate Puth’s unmade bed, with some calling it an unfiltered sign of quarantine.

Charlie Puth is the only person whose home looks like he’s actually been in quarantine pic.twitter.com/bYPdmQlJSN — Kalhan (@KalhanR) April 18, 2020

Charlie Puth couldn’t be bothered to make his bed before his performance and that’s the most relatable content I’ve seen yet from a celeb during this quarantine. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/vnRMlpc5q5 — ????????‍♀️ L ???? (@minorlydiddled) April 18, 2020

The live musical event raised $US127.9 million for the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, according to a Twitter announcement from Global Citizen posted on Sunday.

Among the concert’s notable performers were Taylor Swift, who, for the first time, sang “Soon You’ll Get Better” – which she wrote about her experience watching her mum battle cancer. Lady Gaga, who curated the lineup for the concert, also teamed up with John Legend, Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, and pianist Lang Lang for a harmonious rendition of “The Prayer.”

