What it's like to do the four pancake challenge that only two people in the world have finished

David Fang

Springfield, Illinois is home to the famous Charlie Parker’s Diner. It serves up breakfast, lunch and a giant stack of pancakes. For anyone who can eat all four of these pizza-sized pancakes, they will take home the sweet smell of victory and Charlie Parker’s will cover the cost.

Challenge accepted.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and Sam Rega

Edited by David Fang

