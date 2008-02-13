Charlie O'Donnell to Fired Yahoos: Come Work Here!

Path 101 founder Charlie O’Donnell posts the 5 Top Reasons Canned Yahoos Should Come Talk to Him:



Top 5 reasons why canned Yahoo! employees should come talk to me

More than 1000 of you got fired today. You should all come talk to me… Why?

Well, certainly anyone already in or willing to work in NYC… because:

I started a group of over 1400 up and coming NYC area tech and digital media folks called nextNY. We’re having our 2 year anniversary party. Come and mingle, network, drink your sorrows away, etc. In any case, because of my visibility in the group, people tend to come to be a lot looking for positions to fill, running their startup ideas by me, etc. I started a company called Path 101 that helps people figure out what they want to do with their careers. I’ve been running mentoring and internship programs for years and always seem to be the unofficial career counselor to everyone around me. I suppose I can be somewhat thoughtful about career stuff so I’m just happy to chat and help out. Did I mention that I started a company called Path 101 that helps people figure out what they want to do with their careers. We just raised some angel money from a top tier group of people and we’re looking to hire. So, if you’re a developer, designer, or even someone in business development, come chat. My blog has 2400+ subscribers… so if I talk to you, we can’t use you, and I post your resume, a fair number of people are going to see it. I’m just a nice, friendly, approachable guy.

My e-mail is charlie (dot) odonnell (at) gmail (dot) com.

