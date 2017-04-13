Charlie Murphy has died at 57

Charlie Murphy, the comic best known for being in “Chappelle’s Show” and the brother of Eddie Murphy, died on Wednesday in a New York City hospital, according to TMZ.

The site said that, according to Murphy’s manager, the comedian had leukemia and had been undergoing chemotherapy.

He was 57.

Murphy became a standout on Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Central show for telling hilarious stories about his encounters with famous people while with Eddie Murphy at the height of his fame in the 1980s.

The first, and arguably greatest sketch from “Chappelle’s Show,” is when he recalls his encounters with musician Rick James. In another instance, he recalled the time he and his friends played Prince and his entourage in a late night game of basketball.

Here’s his famous Rick James sketch:

