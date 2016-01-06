10 brilliant quotes from Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man

Charlie Munger is a college-dropout who served as a meteorologist in the US Army Air Corps before graduating from Harvard Law.

And then he met Warren Buffett.

The rest is history.

As vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Munger is Buffett’s right-hand man. He has an estimated net worth of $1.19 billion.

Like Buffett, Munger’s wit and investing wisdom is incredibly sharp. You might even argue his words are more blunt and unfiltered than Buffett’s.

We compiled a list of his most insightful quotes about investing, business, and life.

Check them out below:

