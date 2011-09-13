Britian's Biggest YouTube Star Is A 20-Year-Old Kid With Justin Bieber Bangs

Charlie McDonnell is the biggest thing in British online video.



His YouTube channel, charlieissocoollike, tipped over the one million subscriber mark in July, the Telegraph reports.

He was the first British person to reach the figure.

Currently, almost 1.2 million people follow his short, first-person videos. His channel has been viewed over 172 million times.

L’Oreal sponsored one of his videos in which he talks about the advantages of his long hair.

McDonnell had planned to go to college but instead he is moving to London to focus on his media career.

Here’s his most popular video, “Duet With Myself.”

