The New Issue Of Charlie Hebdo Is Selling For Insane Prices On EBay

REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer French cartoonist Luz, designer of the Charlie Hebdo cover

The first issue of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo since the deadly shooting in its Paris office is released today – and people around the world are lining up to buy the special memorial edition.

Newstands in Paris sold out of the magazine after just two hours of trading on Wednesday morning. There’s more stock being released every day, but for now people are still scrambling to get their hands on the historic magazine.

Sure enough, issues of Charlie Hebdo have been listed on eBay – and the bids have been flooding in:

Most physical copies of the magazine listed on eBay have seen bids go up to several hundreds of pounds.

The demand for issues of Charlie Hebdo has also seen digital versions of the magazine selling online. One eBay seller listed 100 PDF versions of the magazine for £2.10 each, and they sold out within minutes.

