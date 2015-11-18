This week's Charlie Hebdo cover is a giant middle finger to the Paris attackers

French magazine Charlie Hebdo just released its first issue following the brutal terrorist attacks in Paris on November 13, and it appears the publication hasn’t lost its dark sense of humour.

The cover shows a man chugging champagne — while the champagne comes out in spurts from what appear to be bullet holes all over his body.

“They have got the weapons,” the cover reads. “Screw them, we’ve got the champagne!”

The cover celebrates Paris’s pleasure-seeking past, while also sending the message that terrorists can’t destroy the city’s legacy of good times.

It was drawn by Coco, a 33-year-old political cartoonist whose real name is Corinne Rey.

Rey was present during the attacks on Charlie Hebdo earlier this year. She was leaving the offices to pick up her daughter from daycare when terrorists attacked the newspaper on January 7, according to a report from Le Messager. The attackers made her punch in the code to let them into the building, and she witnessed the killing of some of her colleagues.

This latest cover keeps up Charlie Hebdo’s tradition of finding the satire in even the most dire situations.

NOW WATCH: How to add the French flag to your Facebook photo



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.