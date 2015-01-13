The Site Of The Charlie Hebdo Killings Is Becoming A Tourist Attraction

The streets around the offices of Charlie Hebdo, the Paris-based satirical magazine where Islamist gunmen killed 12 people because editors there had published cartoons of Mohammed, are starting to attract crowds of mourners and tourists who are laying flowers and personal messages to honour the dead.

The scenes are reminiscent of those around “Ground Zero,” the site of the Sept 11 2001 destruction of the World Trade Center towers, which became (and remains) one of the largest tourist attractions in New York.

We visited the site this weekend.

