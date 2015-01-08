Gunmen In Paris Shooting Reportedly Spotted In Northern France

French police Handout photos released by French Police in Paris of Cherif Kouachi (L), 32, and his brother Said Kouachi, 34.

Two gunmen wanted in connection with the Paris shooting have reportedly been spotted in northeastern France, according to AFP.

The gunmen have reportedly been seen driving along a road about 30 miles north of Paris and at a petrol station in Aisne, according to media reports.

A huge manhunt has been underway for the two attackers who escaped by car after shooting dead 12 people at the Charlie Hebdo magazine offices in Paris, including some of France’s top cartoonists as well as two police officers. About 800 soldiers were brought in to shore up security across the capital.

The two suspects — brothers Said Kouachi, 34, and Cherif Kouachi, 32 — are still on the loose are said to be armed and dangerous.

The brothers are reportedly linked to a Yemeni terrorist network, an anonymous police official told the Associated Press. A witness at the scene of the attack quoted the gunmen as saying: “You can tell the media that it’s Al Qaeda in Yemen.”

Charlie Hebdo has drawn the ire of Islamic militant groups for regularly publishing cartoons and articles that lampooned jihadists, including caricatures of the prophet Muhammad, which many Muslims find offensive. The magazine’s offices were firebombed in 2011 after publishing controversial cartoons poking fun at Islam.

A third suspect in Wednesday’s attack turned himself into police late Wednesday after he saw his name on social media. Hamyd Mourad was arrested and taken into custody after surrendering to police in Charleville-Mézières at about 2300 GMT, according to AFP.

