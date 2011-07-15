Pink Floyd Guitarist's Son Jailed For Drug-fuelled Student Protest

Gilmour at the protests last year

Photo: AP

Charlie Gilmour, the stepson of Pink Floyd legend Dave Gilmour, has been jailed for his part in protests against new student fees in the UK, according to The Telegraph.He will face 16 months in prison, reports The Daily Mail.



The Cambridge University student had taken LSD and Valium before attending the protests, Kingston Crown Court heard.

He later attacked a convey carrying the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, leaping on the bonnet of one car and throwing a trash can at another.

At one point a swung from from a Union flag on the Cenotaph, a well known London monument to war dead. A video from the riots shows him shouting, “Let them eat cake, let them eat cake, they say. We won’t eat cake, we will eat fire, ice and destruction, because we are angry, very f—— angry.”

Gilmour is the biological son of poet and playwright Heathcote Williams and has worked as a fashion model and a journalist.

Last December, protests against new student fees soon turned into riots that saw police and protestors injured. Protesters were angry about steep price hikes for the UK’s public university system.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.