Charlie Gasparino Gets Into Twitter Spat With Anonymous Traders, Calls Them Poor

A group of anonymous traders provoked Fox Business Network’s Charlie Gasparino into an
odd Twitter spatthis morning.
The fight began with the always sardonic and often hysterical cadre of traders mocking Gasparino for being a “troll” and probably “walking in the Bronx yelling obscenities.”
That’s when Gasparino, who had been going back and forth with a few accounts for a few days now, responded in kind.
@CGasparino @nopat @muckbearpig @Tags_ZH @convert_trader @VgsJake @CalConfidence @cr3dit @zerohedge lol Like reporting noise? No not yet
— MarketPlunger (@MarketPlunger) September 5, 2013
@MarketPlunger might have been referring to this recent Gasparino dispatch about Preet Bharara having dinner, which raised eyebrows for being an article about Preet Bharara having dinner.
Gasparino went on to essentially call the traders poor.
@nopat @MarketPlunger @MUCKTRADINGBEAR @muckbearpig @Tags_ZH @convert_trader to be young useless unemployed broke at least twitter is free
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 5, 2013
And invoke a “your grandma” joke.
@nopat @MarketPlunger @CalConfidence @LeftHash @Tags_ZH @convert_trader not as good as that etrade acct ur working for grannie
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 5, 2013
And then back to the poor thing.
@convert_trader @nopat @cr3dit @MarketPlunger @CalConfidence @LeftHash @Tags_ZH just one problem im the only one w disposable income
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 5, 2013
“I’ll admit I didn’t like him b4 this but now I do. Fun times,” quipped one of Gasparino’s Twitter adversaries.
You can’t win, Charlie.
