GASPARINO: Occupy Wall Streeters Are 'More Pleasant Than The Morons On Wall Street I Deal With'

Fox Business’s senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino made a little field trip this morning to the Occupy Wall Street headquarters at Zuccotti Park in Lower Manhattan.



Here’s what he had to say about his experience on Twitter [via @CGasparino]:

Spent the [morning at] Zuccotti park; Many in OWS are marxist/uninformed, but they’re a lot more pleasant than the morons on Wall Street I deal with

In case you missed it, Gasparino wrote an op-ed for the New York Post where he essentially called the protesters a bunch of Marxist kids dreaming about a socialist revolution.

