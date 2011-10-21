GASPARINO: Occupy Wall Streeters Are 'More Pleasant Than The Morons On Wall Street I Deal With'

Fox Business’s senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino made a little field trip this morning to the Occupy Wall Street headquarters at Zuccotti Park in Lower Manhattan.
Here’s what he had to say about his experience on Twitter [via @CGasparino]:
Spent the [morning at] Zuccotti park; Many in OWS are marxist/uninformed, but they’re a lot more pleasant than the morons on Wall Street I deal with
In case you missed it, Gasparino wrote an op-ed for the New York Post where he essentially called the protesters a bunch of Marxist kids dreaming about a socialist revolution.
