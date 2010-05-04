Charlie Gasparino Still Promising To Destroy Bloomberg And CNBC

Charlie Gasparino is back in the news today reiterating the fighting words he has for his former colleagues at CNBC.In an interview that ran on MarketWatch today, Gasparino said of his former CNBC colleagues: “I love 99% of the people there, but I wake up everyday looking to rip their throat out.”



This follows other similar comments Charlie made before he disappeared into the the anonymity of Fox Business News.

“My job is to rip the lungs out of the competition for Fox Business Network,” he first told The Washington Post’s Howard Kurtz on Feb. 16, a few days after he left CNBC.

Then, in an April 22 interview, he told Mediaite’s Steve Krakauer:

I want to turn this into a fight with our competition, Bloomberg and CNBC. I want to turn this into a battle. They know they’re going to have to battle me every day, expend resources that they didn’t have to in the past. That’s what I’m doing and that’s what I’ll continue to do.

OK we get it! And we’re not surprised.

Back when Gasparino made the switch to FBN, sources close to the matter told us his “aggressive reporting style sometimes flowed into his relationships with co-workers and bosses at the network, ruffling feathers and alienating people,” and “that definitely rubbed some of his colleagues the wrong way.”

But whether he’s butting heads, dropping F-bombs or just acting a bit strange and off the cuff, Gasparino can be pretty fun to watch on the air.

In case you’ve never watched Gasparino, here are 10 memorable moments from the past few years >>

