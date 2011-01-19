Charlie Gasparino Rips Meredith Whitney, And Accuses Her Of Costing Taxpayer Millions

Joe Weisenthal
meredith whitney

Meredith Whitney continues to take it from all sides!

The latest attacker is Charlie Gasparino, who accuses her of causing a muni market panic, thus costing taxpayers millions.

In a HuffPo column, he demands that Whitney release her gigantic report detailing why, exactly, she expects the market to crash this year.

Of course, its her proprietary research, and it’s her right to keep it for her paying clients, but it is interesting since last week on CNBC she said one of the reasons for doing this research was to illuminate the issue of municipal debt. It’s also interesting because during that same interview, Whitney hinted that her main point was to encourage investors to know which states would have weak economies (and not necessarily to short these bonds).

Either way, Gasparino is just her latest opposer. Various individual investors and analysts have called her out for bing way off and alarmist.

Bill Gross thinks Meredith Whitney's predictions are way overblown

Without addressing her by name, the PIMCO bond god said that the number of muni defaults would be elevated this year, though not, ultimately, all that huge.

Read more here.

David Rosenberg has called her out

Despite being known as a perm-bear, David Rosenberg loves fixed income vehicles, and in a note out on Monday he says the dip has created a huge opportunity for muni buyers.

Read more here.

Citigroup totally disagrees with her

In a note that came out Friday, Citigroup -- whom Meredith Whitney attacked to make her name -- slammed the 'feedback loop' stemming from all the media attention she was getting.

Read more here.

Cumberland advisors

'When Meredith Whitney talks about Munis, I turn down the sound.'

Read more here.

Fitch

In a long report, Fitch's argues that debt service is a small part of muni spending, and thus it can't be an issue.

Read more here.

Of course, there's one crisis that even she's ignoring...

Click here for the details on the Texas budget crisis that nobody is talking about >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.