Charlie Gasparino Rips Meredith Whitney, And Accuses Her Of Costing Taxpayer Millions

Meredith Whitney continues to take it from all sides!
The latest attacker is Charlie Gasparino, who accuses her of causing a muni market panic, thus costing taxpayers millions.
In a HuffPo column, he demands that Whitney release her gigantic report detailing why, exactly, she expects the market to crash this year.
Of course, its her proprietary research, and it’s her right to keep it for her paying clients, but it is interesting since last week on CNBC she said one of the reasons for doing this research was to illuminate the issue of municipal debt. It’s also interesting because during that same interview, Whitney hinted that her main point was to encourage investors to know which states would have weak economies (and not necessarily to short these bonds).
Either way, Gasparino is just her latest opposer. Various individual investors and analysts have called her out for bing way off and alarmist.
Without addressing her by name, the PIMCO bond god said that the number of muni defaults would be elevated this year, though not, ultimately, all that huge.
Despite being known as a perm-bear, David Rosenberg loves fixed income vehicles, and in a note out on Monday he says the dip has created a huge opportunity for muni buyers.
In a note that came out Friday, Citigroup -- whom Meredith Whitney attacked to make her name -- slammed the 'feedback loop' stemming from all the media attention she was getting.
'When Meredith Whitney talks about Munis, I turn down the sound.'
Read more here.
In a long report, Fitch's argues that debt service is a small part of muni spending, and thus it can't be an issue.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.