Charlie Gasparino Rips Meredith Whitney, And Accuses Her Of Costing Taxpayer Millions

Meredith Whitney continues to take it from all sides!



The latest attacker is Charlie Gasparino, who accuses her of causing a muni market panic, thus costing taxpayers millions.

In a HuffPo column, he demands that Whitney release her gigantic report detailing why, exactly, she expects the market to crash this year.

Of course, its her proprietary research, and it’s her right to keep it for her paying clients, but it is interesting since last week on CNBC she said one of the reasons for doing this research was to illuminate the issue of municipal debt. It’s also interesting because during that same interview, Whitney hinted that her main point was to encourage investors to know which states would have weak economies (and not necessarily to short these bonds).

Either way, Gasparino is just her latest opposer. Various individual investors and analysts have called her out for bing way off and alarmist.

