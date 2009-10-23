Charlie Gasparino Says Felix Salmon's Review Of 'The Sellout' Is Seriously Weird

Reuters blogger Felix Salmon got a promotional copy of The Sellout, Charlie Gasparino’s new book about the financial crisis, and sent out three messages about it on Twitter.



We asked Gasparino what he thought of Salmon’s response.

“That is the weirdest review I’ve ever read,” Gasparino said. “Seriously weird, which is not surprising given who it came from.”

(Disclosure: Gasparino says some nice things about me in his book.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.