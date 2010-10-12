Charlie Gasparino Savages Roubini For Not Always Being Right

By now everyone knows that Nouriel Roubini is always gloomy and didn’t get every aspect of the bust right.



Well, maybe not everyone. In the mainstream he’s still referred to as one of the gurus who nailed it, so for some it will be a revelation to read Charlie Gasparino’s takedown of Dr. Doom in the New York Post.

But his reputation among the US investors I speak with is that he’s more of a media sensation than anything else.

In my unofficial survey, I couldn’t find a single investor who regular uses his research.

What gives?

The answer I received from market forecasters and investors is that Roubini’s research often doesn’t live up to its media-hyped reputation.

Felix Salmon’s take is probably right:

The truth is, of course, that Gasparino’s only real beef with Roubini is that he’s a successful liberal. But the secret of Nouriel’s success is only partially a function of his early and loud insistence that the collapsing housing bubble would prove catastrophic. If Gasparino considers himself a student of how to successfully navigate Wall Street, he should take a much more serious look at Roubini.

(via Eddy Elfenbein)

