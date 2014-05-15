Charlie Gasparino Rocks A Fanny Pack

The biggest hedge fund conference of the year, SALT Las Vegas, just kicked off Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, though, everyone gets in, sees who’s there, and finds out what clubs everyone’s going to each night — it’s Wall Street in Vegas so there are going to be parties. Lots of them.

Tuesday is also a great opportunity to get some pool time in before the serious lectures start, and Business Insider ran into none other than Fox Business News’ Charlie Gasparino. He was wearing a fanny pack and chilling out nice and relaxing all cool in his wife beater.

What else did you think he would wear?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.