Here's An Adorable Photo Of Charlie Gasparino At Age Five

Julia La Roche, Linette Lopez

We came across this adorable photo of Fox Business Network Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino that was taken when he was five years-old.

The future Wall Street reporter, who was rocking some black socks, already looked ready to hunt down a scoop. Then again, Gasparino grew up in the Bronx (where this picture was taken) so you have to have a little attitude.

Enjoy!

Baby Charlie GasparinoFacebook

Here’s what Gasparino looks like now:

Charlie gasparinoFox BusinessCharlie Gasparino

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.