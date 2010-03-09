Charlie Gasparino Outs DealBreaker's Bess Levin As An Author Of Fake Lucasvpraag Twitter Account

Who is behind the fake Lucas van Praag twitter account? We all want to know who’s writing under the guise of Goldman’s colourful PR head.
Today, Charlie Gasparino took a stab at figuring it out. He says it’s a bunch of bloggers, one of whom is Dealbreaker’s Bess Levin.
Her response: “I will neither confirm nor deny” involvement in the tweets.
We’ve heard a few other names tossed around, too.
Whoever it is – props! It’s a lot of fun to read.
A few of our favourite tweets from @lucasvpraag:
“Our top secret new PR strategy is simply to make Lloyd wear a Jamie Dimon mask until this all blows over…”
“I hear that they are casting Financial Meltdown: The Movie, and that Jeremy Irons will play Lucas V. Praag…”
“There is no Lloyd Blankfein. Only Zuul.”
