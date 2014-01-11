Charlie Gasparino Is Shredding His Former Employer On Twitter Right Now

Steven Perlberg
Charlie GasparinoFox BusinessCharlie Gasparino takes no prisoners on Twitter.

There’s nothing quite like a Twitter missive from Fox Business Network’s Charlie Gasparino, the bomb-throwing print reporter-turned-anchor.

Gasparino is lambasting his former employer, The Wall Street Journal, for failing to give FBN credit for a story about the case of Jordan Belfort, the real life “wolf” of Wall Street. The “rats” at the WSJ lifted FBN’s story without the requisite props, which wouldn’t have happened in Gasparino’s Journal days, he said.

This isn’t the first time Gasparino has gotten into a Twitter scrap, but we always seem to admire his tenacity. Especially this time, considering that The Journal is owned by News Corp. (and the former iteration of the company owned both the WSJ and Fox). But Gasparino never pulls punches.

“There was a time when i worked at the WSJ when if u got beat u put ur head down and gave the other guy credit,” Gasparino tweeted.

Here it is in all its glory:

At this point, BI editor Henry Blodget chimes in.

The Wall Street Journal’s James Freeman enters the ring. Take it away James:

Back to you, Charlie:

Salt in the wounds:


