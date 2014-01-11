Charlie Gasparino Is Shredding His Former Employer On Twitter Right Now

Fox Business Charlie Gasparino takes no prisoners on Twitter.

There’s nothing quite like a Twitter missive from Fox Business Network’s Charlie Gasparino, the bomb-throwing print reporter-turned-anchor.

Gasparino is lambasting his former employer, The Wall Street Journal, for failing to give FBN credit for a story about the case of Jordan Belfort, the real life “wolf” of Wall Street. The “rats” at the WSJ lifted FBN’s story without the requisite props, which wouldn’t have happened in Gasparino’s Journal days, he said.

This isn’t the first time Gasparino has gotten into a Twitter scrap, but we always seem to admire his tenacity. Especially this time, considering that The Journal is owned by News Corp. (and the former iteration of the company owned both the WSJ and Fox). But Gasparino never pulls punches.

“There was a time when i worked at the WSJ when if u got beat u put ur head down and gave the other guy credit,” Gasparino tweeted.

Here it is in all its glory:

@wsj folos @FoxBusiness on prosecutors warring with #wolfofwallstreet bums; dont know whats worse belfort or wsj failing to give FBN credit

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 10, 2014

there was a time when i worked at the @WSJ when if u got beat u put ur head down and gave the other guy credit

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 10, 2014

what clowns at the wsj; cant bring themselves to give @FoxBusiness credit for breaking this first: http://t.co/rh20e3UjsN

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 10, 2014

At this point, BI editor Henry Blodget chimes in.

@hblodget @WSJ they just ripped us off without crediting us on this story: http://t.co/elizHWD4wY

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 10, 2014

im gonna borrow an acronym from @hblodget‘s analyst days to describe the WSJ rip-off artists: #POS

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 10, 2014

there was also a time when i worked at @WSJ when u didnt get beat all that much which might be why they dont give credit to @FoxBusiness

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 10, 2014

for the record, here’s the story the rats at @wsj lifted: http://t.co/eDc2lI9O0r and taking @hblodget ‘s advice i have this to say: fuk’em

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 10, 2014

The Wall Street Journal’s James Freeman enters the ring. Take it away James:

Back to you, Charlie:

@FreemanWSJ @mbaram @hblodget @WSJ @marykissel what we reported was the CURRENT battle w eastern district which THIS friggen ripoff foloed

— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 10, 2014

Salt in the wounds:

will be interviewing mike bowe atty who deposed stevie cohen on FBN at 320pm memo to @WSJ: we get done around 330 call him then — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 10, 2014





heres how lame the @WSJ has become: theyre trying to take credit for story cause they interviewed the OLD usatty like others #lame — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 10, 2014

i’m trying to write a haiku on what dirt bags the @wsj has become — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 10, 2014

the funniest thing today is that @FreemanWSJ and @marykissel have now conceded the news hacks watch @FBN more than the opinion journal — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) January 10, 2014

