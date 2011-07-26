Charlie Gasparino Has A Message For Lloyd Blankfein

For those who missed it, Lloyd Blankfein has officially had enough of Charlie Gasparino and his quarterly story on when exactly Lloyd’s going to quit Goldman Sachs.



Blankfein said he wishes that Charlie “would quit.”



Apparently Charlie had a response to Blankfein’s call for resignation, but it was left out of the New York Mag article in which the quote appears. “

So Gasparino responded anyway, New York Mag or no New York Mag (via Dealbreaker)

Photo: Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.