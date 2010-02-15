Fox Business Network Gets Huge Win, Poaching Charlie Gasparino From CNBC

It’s still going to be a huge uphill battle, but Fox Business Network just made its best move yet, poaching Charlie Gasparino from CNBC, according to TVNewser. An official announcement is expected to come this week.



Perpetual story-breaker Gasparino had been largely absent from CNBC in recent weeks.

For Fox Biz, they have a shot now to regularly break major Wall Street stories and hopefully force viewers to take notice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.