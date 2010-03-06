Charlie Gasparino Goes After Ken Feinberg, Gets Booed

Fox Business Network’s Charlie Gasparino says he got quite a reaction last night when he went after Washington’s financial compensation czar:Twitter: I was booed and hissed last night when I asked Ken Feinberg at CFR event: “You HATE capitalism, don’t you? You hate the markets.”

Feinberg was speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, where he discussed executive pay for the five companies that received a taxpayer bailout but have not paid it back (AIG, Chrysler, Chrysler Financial, General Motors, and GMAC Financial Services).

According to Dow Jones, he will rule on the top 125 top executives at each of the five companies. A determination on the top 25 will be announced as soon as next week, Feinberg said.

