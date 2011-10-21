A U.S. Soccer Star Is Suing Red Bull Over The Drunk Driving Crash That Nearly Killed Him

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

U.S. soccer player Charlie Davies was involved in a horrific car accident two years ago that left one passenger, Ashley Roberta, dead and kept Davies out of the World Cup due to sustained injuries.The driver, Maria Espinoza, was drunk. And was sentenced to two years in prison. The three attended a Red Bull-hosted party at the Shadow Room, a Washington, D.C. nightclub, earlier on the night of Oct. 12, 2009.



Now Davies is suing Red Bull and the Shadow Room for $20 million for over-serving Espinoza, reports MyFoxDC.com.

“The lawsuit said that despite Espinoza being obviously drunk, the club continued serving her alcohol. It claims the club and company ‘carelessly and negligently’ served drinks to drunken guests.”

But wouldn’t that make Davies equally careless and negligent for entering a vehicle with an “obviously drunk” individual behind the wheel?

According to Davies attorney, the Shadow Room should have stopped serving someone so visibly intoxicated.

The club owners dispute the claims and say Davies was well aware of what was happening the night of the crash. They also say the soccer player has since returned to the club.

The lawsuit was filed Oct. 12 in D.C. Superior Court. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

