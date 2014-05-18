Ex-Florida Governor Calls For US To End Cuba Embargo

Reuters/Gus Ruelas Former Governor of Florida Charlie Crist answers a question during the University of Southern California’s Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy inaugural Symposium in Los Angeles, California, September 24, 2012.

A former Florida governor who is seeking re-election said Saturday he was in favour of lifting a US embargo on Cuba.

Washington has had an economic embargo clamped on the communist-run Caribbean country since 1962, and the two have never moved off a Cold War footing in their ties.

“I have come to the conclusion that we need to lift the embargo,” Charlie Crist told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of his campaign headquarters in Little Havana, a Cuban neighbourhood in Miami.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

Crist said he wanted to personally visit Cuba, saying he thought it “important to go and see and learn, and see for myself.”

Florida is home to a sizable Cuban-American community.

Crist was Florida’s Republican governor between 2007 and 2011. He is seeking re-election to the post this year, but as a Democrat.

The US embargo on Cuba was imposed during the presidency of John F. Kennedy, with the confrontation between the United States and Cuba one of the world’s last Cold War-era disputes.

A study out in February showed that a majority of Americans were in favour of a change in policy toward Cuba.

